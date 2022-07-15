Subasta de celulares del Banco Ciudad

El Banco Ciudad presenta una nueva subasta online de mercaderías retenidas y dispuestas para su venta en remate por la AFIP a través de la Dirección General de Aduanas.

En esta ocasión se trata de varios modelos y marcas de teléfonos celulares nuevos, sin uso, que saldrán a remate con precios de base muy competitivos el próximo 21 de julio a partir de las 12hs, por la plataforma web:https://subastas.bancociudad.com.ar

 La subasta propone una interesante oportunidad para adquirir productos de tecnología, en su gran mayoría teléfonos celulares de las marcas Samsung, Xiaomi y Redmi que se encuentran en la Aduana de la provincia de Jujuy.

Hay 38 lotes con distintas opciones, desde un lote que incluye solo un teléfono, que es un Samsung S10, con una base de $44.887, hasta lotes que contienen entre dos y diez teléfonos cada uno; siendo el lote con la base más accesible -$23.142- el que contiene 2 teléfonos Samsung A10s y el de mayor base -$235.384- el que cuenta con 8 teléfonos Samsung A70. Además, hay un lote con auriculares Xiaomi. Cabe aclarar que todos tributan IVA 21% sobre precio de venta y se venden sin cargador.

Los lotes se encuentran exhibidos en la calle Lamadrid 555 – La Quiaca, Provincia de Jujuy – de lunes a viernes de 9 a 12, hasta el viernes previo a la fecha de subasta. El retiro de la mercadería será coordinada entre la Aduana de dicha localidady el comprador.