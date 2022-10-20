Subastan el Menemóvil

Por iniciativa del Movimiento Productivo de Duhalde, Adrián Mercado remata el mítico micro que Menem utilizó en la campaña presidencial de 1995. Es un Mercedes Benz con 68 km de uso, casi nuevo. La base de la subasta será 6 millones de pesos. El Menemóvil será exhibido 26 y 27 de octubre.

La fórmula de esa elección fue Menem-Ruckauf en lo nacional y Duhalde -Roma en la provincia.