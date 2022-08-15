Tambolini le toma el pelo a los consumidores

El flamante Secretario de Comercio inauguró la etapa de percepción inflacionaria.

Matias Tambolini se ganó el boludo de la semana de Lanata. Sus explicaciones sobre el concepto de “percepción ” de la ultima medición de más del 7 % del mes de julio derivaron en múltiples criticas y bromas.

El ex panelista , debutó de la peor manera como parte del equipo de Massa.  Manifestó que la gente percibe que todo aumenta porque solo mira los productos de crecen en su precio. En en canal América lo atendieron.