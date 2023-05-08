Tareas comunitarias para los 10 acusados de difundir el teléfono de Massa

El hecho ocurrió en septiembre del 2020, cuando Sergio Massa era el titular de la cámara de Diputados. Tanto él como su esposa, Malena Galmarini, recibieron amenazas tanto en redes sociales como por Whatsapp tras haberse difundido sus números de teléfono.

Tras la denuncia judicial, se identificaron a diez responsables. Ahora, se declararon culpables y deberán cumplir con una probation y quedarán con una mancha en sus antecedentes penales.

Tras la declaración de culpabilidad, el Juzgado Federal 2 de San Isidro resolvió suspender el proceso a prueba a los 10 imputados y les impuso entre 130 y 150 horas de tareas comunitarias. Además, deberán realizar donaciones a la Asociación Civil “Pequeños Pasos” por montos que varían entre $20 mil y $200 mil pesos.