Temen por el valor de la casa del doble crimen de Vicente López

La casona de Melo 1101 está en uno de los barrios más coquetos de Vicente López. Allí se produjo el macabro doble homicidio de un matrimonio de jubilados cuyo autor material sería uno de sus hijos. Operadores inmobiliarios que intervienen en el sondeo de venta del destacado inmueble temen que sufra una pronunciada desvalorización ya que es infrecuente que haya gente que quiera vivir en una casa donde ocurrió semejante horror.

Según se pudo saber la casa tendría un valor cercano a los 800 mil dólares. Cerca vive el periodista Robertito Funes.