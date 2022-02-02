Tomás Abraham dice que el kirchnerismo es fascismo de izquierda

El filósofo Tomás Abraham analizó la actualidad de las corrientes de pensamiento en Argentina con la Agencia Paco Urondo. Sentenció que el progresismo nacional murió con la cañada de Alfonsín. “El progresismo desapareció en el año 1989 con Raúl Alfonsín. Intentó un retorno con la Alianza y cayó en el 2001” señaló el cultor de Focault.

“Sus banderas fueron cooptadas por el kirchnerismo que les dio una versión diferente combinándolas con un fascismo de izquierda”,  agregó Abraham quien indicó que actualmente existen “ideologítas” y no grandes relatos de pensamientos como en el Siglo XX.