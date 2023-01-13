Un golazo del fútbol argentino en los premios The Best

Un golazo de Central Córdoba fue preseleccionado para ser votado en los premios The Best, como el mejor gol del año 2022. Se trata del que hizo de bolea a la carrera clavándola en un ángulo, González Metilli. El gol se lo hizo a Rosario Central de visitante. Los hinchas podrán votar hasta el 27 de febrero en el premio que entrega FIFA.En otras categorías están Scaloni, El Dibu, Julián y Messi.