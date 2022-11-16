Un diputado K se llevó a toda su familia a Qatar

Mario Leito es además presidente del Club Atlético Tucumán.

El diputado K Mario Alberto Leito dio la primera nota política en la previa del Mundial. No solo viajó a Qatar, sino que fue con toda su familia. Se calcula que la inversión por persona para ver los tres primeros partidos ronda los 20 mil dólares.

Además de diputado, Leito es presidente del Club Atlético Tucumán y vicepresidente tercero de la Liga Profesional de Fútbol de AFA. 

¿Con quién fue al Mundial? Su esposa y sus hijos, Mariano y Morena, junto a sus respectivas parejas.

Leito no escondió nada. Todo lo contrario. Publicó una foto en Ezeiza junto a todos los familiares viajeros.

Es más, contó que va en plan de vacaciones. “Estaré en la primera etapa del torneo, porque no tengo mucho tiempo. Hay mucho trabajo por hacer, al viaje lo planifiqué hace seis meses, lo hago en familia y cuenta como vacaciones”, aseguró en diálogo con el diario tucumano La Gaceta.