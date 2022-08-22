Un periodista de Clarín se sintió presionado por la ex pareja de Lufrano

Se trata de Alejandro Alfie, quien publicó supuestas irregularidades en la última declaración jurada de Rosario Lufrano, la titular de los Medios Públicos. Tras la publicación en la web de Clarín, el abogado Daniel Llermanos, ex pareja de la funcionaria, le mandó un mensaje avisando que consultara con un profesional ya que le llegaría una carta documento.

Alfie se sintió presionado. Lo habitual es que las notificaciones llegue al diario y no directamente llamando al periodista.

 