Un premio para una funcionaria que renunció

La ex vicepresidenta de la Unidad de Información Financiera (UIF) Mariana Quevedo recibió un premio. Su renuncia se produjo hace varios meses pero recién salió publicada en el Boletín Oficial hace una semana. Para “emprolijar” la situación, ahora también se publicó la resolución que confirma su nuevo cargo: será planta permanente de la AFIP, con un importante sueldo.

La diputada Marcela Campagnoli denunció que Quevedo “demoró la información que debía suministrar la UIF en las causas de Lázaro Báez” y “habría cajoneado los reportes UIF de la hija de Milagros Sala”.

Hace un tiempo, el periodista Federico Mayol había revelado que Quevedo fue designada en el área de Asuntos Jurídicos de la AFIP.  