“Venezolana, venezolana”, el grito de Ritondo en medio del caos de Diputados

El escándalo en la Cámara baja dejó decenas de videos.

El escándalo en la Cámara de Diputados dejó decenas de videos en las redes grabados por los propios diputados del Frente de Todos. Los más bizarros fueron protagonizados por Cristian Ritondo, quien fue captado haciendo un gesto obsceno, propio de una cancha de fútbol. Antes se lo vio enfurecido al grito de “venezolana, venezolana”.