Victor Hugo hizo malabares para anunciar la marcha contra Puenzo

En su programa radial, Victor Hugo Morales tuvo que hacer malabares esta mañana para aunciar la marcha en la puerta del INCAA para pedir la renunciar de Luis Puenzo. Luego de aclarar que respeta a “Puenzo”, el conductor leyó la convocatoria a la marcha que luego derivó en graves incidentes. “Me da mucho dolor esto pero consignamos la información porque también tenemos tantos amigos del otro lado”, dijo.