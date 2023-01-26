“Wado” de Pedro quedó muy dolido con Alberto porque lo marginó de una reunión

Fue un encuentro con Lula y referentes de Derechos Humanos.

El lunes, en ocasión de la visita de Lula al país, el Presidente organizó un encuentro con su par brasileño y distintos referentes de Derechos Humanos en la Casa Rosada. Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro está muy dolido porque se quedó afuera de ese encuentro.

En el entorno del ministro del Interior dijeron que los organismos de DDHH llamaron al ministro para invitarlo pero él consideró que no podía asistir si no era invitado por el Presidente.

Pese a su trayectoria como hijo de desparecidos y fundador de la agrupación HIJOS,  Wado sospecha que lo marginó por su eventual candidatura presidencial. ¿Está enojado?”, preguntó un cronista. “No, está dolido”, fue la respuesta desde su entorno.

Esto se suma a la reunión frustrada entre Cristina Kirchner y Lula. Según publicó Infobae, la reunión se frustró por el desacuerdo entre Lula y Cristina Kirchner respecto del lugar donde verse para conversar en privado. La vice tenía muchas ganas de reunirse con el presidente de Brasil. Algunos sospechan que detrás del inconveniente estuvo la manos de Alberto.

Para despejar fantasmas, el canciller de Lula declaró: “No hay ningún problema con Cristina, somos muy amigos de Cristina. Pero como ya se señaló, Lula vino primero por una bilateral, estaba con la programación completa, sin intervalos. De nuestra parte no hay ningún problema”.