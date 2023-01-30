Wado: El intruso de la Rosada

Tolosa Paz embisitió ante eld esmarque del funcionario de La Cámpora. Sin embargo sigue en su cargo.

En Septiembre de 2021, con las urnas calientes ante al derrota del oficialismo de la elección de mitad de término, Wado de Pedro había puesto a disposición del presidente su renuncia como Ministro de Interior para facilitar la lectura sobre el resultado adverso para el gobierno. Fue solo un amague ya que se quedó hasta estos días de nuevas turbulencias con La Cámpora. Wado utilizó el desaire de no haber sido partícipe de las reuniones bilaterales con Lula, como excusa para amplificar las diferencias, en un ocntexto donde él es un virtual candidato a presidente por el ala kirchnerista.

Lo ilógico del asunto es que tras las declraciones de Tolosa Paz, (ministra de Desarrollo Social, fiel a Alberto) en el sentido de exigirle definiciones al titular de al cartera política sobre “de que lado se quería unicar realmente”, nada ha sucedido . Ni ha sido confirmado ni se lo echó, que sería lo lógico para la autoridad presidencial.

No es un caso único en la singular manera de Alberto sobre como pararse ante el poder . Hace largos meses que tiene un Jefe de Gabinete, Jorge Alperovich, que quiere irse del gobierno para retornar a su provincia. El resultado de los dimes y diretes es que hay un Jefe de ministros distraído y sin motivación , en un puesto que debería tener la segunda jaeraquía en el organigrama de estado.

En el caso de Wado aprovecha cada instancia de su cargo para operar en una agenda alternativa y personalizada , en la que ha incluido giras internacionales (invitando opositores) , contactos con personalidades de la cultura y un quirúrgico uso de las redes sociales , mostrando al “candidato” humano y resiliente.

De Pedro permanecerá , haciéndose el distraído en Interior , hasta que su Jefa le diga. Nunca fue real el perfil construido de moderado que pareciío entusiasmar a algunos empresarios del círculo rojo.

El ministro de La Cámpora coquetea con una construcción transversal progresista , por eso su permanente contacto con Facundo Manes , el outsider de la UCR. Los inquuilinos de la Rosada , con mandato hasta diciembre de este año, lo llaman “el macho del off”. A ciencia cierta , Wado dejó trascender un malestar con el primer mandatario sin aclaracones postriores. Fue Máximo Kirchner quine en el Cohete a la Luna, salió a respaldarlo y aclaró : “nosotros nunca le gritamos al presidente”.

Una encuesta que salió al ruedo, dice que en una posible PASO del FdT, Alberto pierde ante cualquier contrincante. El escenario medido es entre Kicillof, Massa y el mismísimo Wado. A la vez. es cierto que para los otros eventuales postulanetes, mientras mantegna viva la esperanza de competir, tener que enfrentar al actual presidente resulta una franca incomodidad.

La semana de ilustres y no tanto de la CELAC como la foto con el canciller alemán, Olaf Scholz, fueron vidrieras que a su manera lo mantiene al presidente vigente.Sospechan sus fieles que el kirchnerismo lo busca opacar.

 

 