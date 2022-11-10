Amplio repudio a los dichos de Cerruti sobre las piedras que recuerdan a las víctimas del Covid

La vocera presidencial dijo que son “las piedras las puso la derecha”.

En una recorrida por la Casa Rosada junto a una funcionaria española, la portavoz Gabriela Cerruti se refirió a las piedras que recuerdan a las víctimas del Covid-19 y aseguró “las piedras las puso la derecha”. El video se viralizó y se multiplicaron las frases de repudio.

“Gabriela, las piedras no son de la derecha. Representan a los argentinos que no pudieron vacunarse porque no se saltearon la fila como tu gobierno. No tienen vergüenza”, posteó Diego Santilli, candidato a gobernador de Juntos por el Cambio.

Otro que repudió los dichos de la vocera fue el radical Juan Pablo Baylac. “Cuando una vocera estigmatiza los muertos por el Covid por responsabilidad ideologica de un gobierno como ella impresentable. Cuando la izquierda tiro toneladas de piedra en el Congreso que fue? Dejate de joder Cerutti habla de la inflación”, dijo.

Por último, el diputado Ricardo Lopez Murphy le dedicó un mensaje a Cerruti: “Las piedras no representan a “la derecha”. Representan a los argentinos que murieron esperando las vacunas que tu Gobierno regalaba a militantes, amigos y amantes”. 