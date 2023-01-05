Ari Paluch volvió a las grandes ligas

Tras un episodio escandaloso en la pantalla América TV en 2017, Ari Paluch tuvo que naufragar en los últimos por distintas radios de segundo orden. Pero este jueves volvió a las grandes ligas. El conductor fue convocado para hacerse cargo de la primera mañana de Radio Rivadavia, horario que dejó Pablo Rossi y ahora está vacante.

En principio, es solo un reemplazo de verano, pero los primeros números lo acompañan. Las autoridades del canal tienen que definir quién se quedará con ese horario durante el año electoral.