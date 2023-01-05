Viviana Canosa ya encontró horario en LN+ y obligó a bajar varios programas

La llegada de la conductora generó cambios en la programación

Viviana Canosa ya tiene un lugar en la grilla de LN+. No será a las 21 horas, en el segmento de Alfredo Leuco, ni tampoco a las 22, donde seguirá Luis Majul. Finalmente, la conductora irá de lunes a viernes a las 23 horas. Esa decisión de las autoridades del canal obligó a varias despedidas y otros reacomodamientos internos.

Uno de los que se despidió en diciembre fue Diego Cabot, que estaba saliendo al aire los jueves a las 23 horas.

En noviembre, Canosa fue a LN+ y confirmó que arrancaba en febrero. “Si Dios quiere a partir de febrero voy a estar compartiendo con todos ustedes las noches de LN+”, dijo ese día, aunque también dejó abierta la puerta a una candidatura política.

Mientras tanto, Canosa sigue con su otro proyecto, el programa por streaming “Rebaño de pelotudos”, donde conversa sobre actualidad con su equipo, conformado por Jorge Giacobbe, Juan Manuel Dragani, Ezequiel Spillman y Javier Lanari. 