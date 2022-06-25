Banco Ciudad convoca a una nueva edición de “Gente de mi Ciudad”

El Banco Ciudad convoca a la 23° edición del concurso de fotografía “Gente de mi ciudad”, el tradicional certamen que invita a fotógrafos aficionados y profesionales, como así también a cooperativas y/o asociaciones civiles cuyo objeto sea la producción fotográfica, a presentar fotos específicas de la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires que divulguen algún aspecto de la identidad porteña.

Desde el 27 de junio hasta el 25 de Julio de 2022, inclusive, se realizará la inscripción online a través del sitio: www.concursogentedemiciudad.com

La participación es totalmente gratuita y para concursar se deben presentar hasta dosobas en color o en blanco y negro, en las cuales debe haber al menos una persona en cada fotografía. Además, se requiere precisar la ubicación geográfica de la toma: barrio, localidad o espacio público.

El Banco Ciudad lleva adelante esta iniciativa de promoción cultural para estimular la creatividad y propiciar las producciones artísticas independientes. A su vez, Gente de mi Ciudad permite divulgar y preservar aspectos y costumbres sociales, que forman parte del patrimonio cultural de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires.