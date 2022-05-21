Banco Ciudad le suma herramientas al sector empresario

El Banco Ciudad lanza un Programa de Entrenamiento Empresarial con el objetivo de sumar herramientas de formación que apuntan a promover una mayor competitividad de las empresas.

La iniciativa, que potencia los servicios no financieros del Ciudad, incluye capacitaciones en Escuelas de Negocios, Universidades y con expertos PyMEs;  también un Club de Negocios, que brinda espacios de networking, consultorios especializados, rondas de negocios y una vidriera Pyme.

Las propuestas de formación se desarrollan en una agenda anual de carácter federal que se  presentan en la plataforma online del Instituto Pyme de la entidad , y que incluye a las distintas zonas en las que el Banco tiene presencia (CABA, provincia de Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Río Cuarto, Mendoza, Salta y Tucumán). Las capacitaciones contienen  Programas Ejecutivos en asociación con la principales Escuelas de Negocios y Universidades del país, así como Master Class y Charlas de Alto Impacto (*).

Otra novedad es el Club de Negocios, que brinda diferentes servicios tales como Ronda de Negocios, para que las PyMEs puedan vincularse y presentar sus productos y servicios;también un espacio de Networking, para conectar y compartir buenas prácticas, experiencias y problemáticas; y una sección denominada ADN Pyme de consultorios personalizados con Expertos PyMEs. Por último, se otorga a las empresas un lugar exclusivo en la web del Instituto PyME del Ciudad, denominado Vidriera Pyme, para que publiquen información sobre su negocio y amplíen sus redes.

Aquellos interesados en participar del Programa, pueden acceder a la información sobre el mismo e inscribirse en: https://www.institutopyme.com.ar/comunidad-empresarial/

 