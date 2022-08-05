Casi se van a las piñas Grabois y D´Elía

Lod dos dirgentes sociales marcan su diferencias en un contexto de crisis política dentro del Frente de Todos. La cosa se fue casi a las manos cuando se cruzaron en los pasillos de C5N, tras un corte. Grabois le llamó traidor. D´Elía le recordó cierta cercanía que tuvo el amigo del Papa con sectores del PRO para obtener ayuda social. La cosa se tnesó tanto que un panelista debió separarlos.

La pelea fue fuera de cámaras. Trascendió por dichos de D´Elía que dio su versión…

 