Cristina viajó a Santa Cruz: ¿no lo podía llevar a Máximo?

El insólito argumento que ensayó Máximo Kirchner para pegar el faltazo al Congreso, que quería estar en Santa Cruz este lunes por el comienzo del ciclo lectivo, se cayó en apenas unas horas.

Su madre viajó en un avión oficial apenas terminó la Sesión Legislativa.

El Tango 11 partió desde Aeroparque cerca de las 15 y aterrizó a las 18:33 hs. En su interior iba una sola pasajera: Cristina Fernández.

Según el sitio Opi Santa Cruz, a las 19:38, luego de repostar combustible, el T-11 regresó vacío rumbo a Buenos Aires.