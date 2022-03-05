Cuando el río suena en la hidrovía

La licitación en marcha por el control de la hidrovía comenzó plagada de operaciones y sospechas. Se trata de una ruta fluvial de más de 1600 km de extensión nutrida de grandes intereses económicos y de factores sensibles por el narcotráfico. Por ese canal troncal , Argentina exporta sus principales productos al Mundo.

Actualmente administra esta vía clave, el consorcio Belga Jan de Nul. Vienen poniendo mucho dinero en medios para acallar a sus competidores donde algunas voces advierten que el gobierno podría tener un favorito. Los Belgas quieren aprovechar tienen en una empresa china su principal competidor.

El pliego de licitación, en principio se había dicho que estará en manos del Ministerio de Transporte, Alexis Guerrera, que descartó que se piense en una estatización. El hombre de Massa sufre tironeos internos. La palabra “transparencia” está al tope de las preocupaciones.

 