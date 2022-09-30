El abogado de Cristina disparó contra el camarista que pidió su detención

José Manuel Ubeira no suele andar con vueltas. Cuando le preguntaron por la decisión del camarista Rafael Llorens de pedir la detención de Cristina Kirchner en la causa de los vuelos del avión presidencial, no lo dudó: “Llorens llegó a Comodoro Py con el apoyo de Arribas”.

 