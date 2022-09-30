Fantino desafió a Closs y Vignolo luego de su salida de ESPN: “Esto se va a poner muy picante”

Propuso un debate público en una universidad luego de su salida.

Alejandro Fantino hizo un descargo picante luego de su escandalosa salida de ESPN. La pelea con el Pollo Vignolo y Mariano Closs promete varios capítulos más. “Esto se va a poner muy picante”, desafió el conductor.

“Pollo, hacete hacer un pantalón con cuatro bolsillos asi vas cambiando las manos de bolsillo”, fue una de las frases que lanzó Fantino.

Llamativamente, Fantino le propuso un debate público a Mariano Closs y Vignolo en la Universidad Nacional de La Plata. “Cada uno expone sobre el periodismo deportivo, su mirada, cómo debe formarse, los chicos escuchan, debatamos…”, reclamó.