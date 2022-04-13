El Banco Ciudad colabora en el acercamiento al mercado laboral de los estudiantes

El Banco Ciudad y el Ministerio de Educación del Gobierno de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires celebraron un acuerdo de colaboración para implementar las Actividades de Aproximación (ACAP) al mundo del trabajo, de los estudios superiores y la formación de ciudadanía.

Esta iniciativa genera experiencias pedagógicas concretas y en territorio, destinadas a acercar a los estudiantes al mundo laboral y a la formación superior.

El Banco Ciudad brindará espacios y propuestas para que al menos noventa estudiantes concreten este año experiencias educativas vinculadas con la orientación que transitan en el ámbito académico, para promover aprendizajes significativos que los capaciten y preparen para el mundo del trabajo.

Participarán estudiantes de 5° año de escuelas secundarias de CABA, de gestión estatal y privada, y también de los Institutos de Formación Técnica Superior de gestión estatal.

El convenio fue suscripto ayer en las oficinas del Ministerio, entre la ministra de Educación de la Ciudad, Soledad Acuña, y el presidente del Banco Ciudad, Guillermo A. Laje.