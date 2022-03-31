El duro discurso de Zamora contra la Corte Suprema por la coparticipación

El gobernador de Santiago del Estero se mostró muy duro contra la Ciudad y la Corte.

El gobernador de Santiago del Estero Gerardo Zamora dio un duro discurso luego de la reunión que tuvieron la mayoría de los gobernadores con el ministro del Interior Wado De Pedro en la Casa Rosada. EL discurso fue trasmitido por la TV Pública pero pasó casi desapercibido.

“Nos hubiera gustado que la audiencia (ante la Corte) hubiera sido pública para que todo el mundo sepa que la Ciudad nos ha robado más 500 mil millones de pesos indebidamente por un decreto”, se quejó Zamora.

Y agregó: “Lo que hicieron fue un atropello al federalismo”.

Los jefes provinciales del PJ resolvieron se reunieron con De Pedro y acordaron enviar una carta a la Corte Suprema para decirle que un fallo a favor de la Ciudad sería “un atropello” y remarcar que la Ciudad recibió más fondos de lo que le correspondía.

Zamora no anduvo con vueltas: “Si la Corte llega a fallar a favor de la Ciudad estarían destruyendo el federalismo”.  

Algunos especulan en Santiago del Estero que tiene intenciones de dar el salto a la arena nacional.