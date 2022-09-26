El ex chofer de Néstor publicó un libro pero se guardó un millonario secreto

Rudy Ulloa lanzó un libro que elude los temas más polémicos , como la corrupción.

Así como Lázaro Báez empezó siendo un empleado bancario, Rudy Ulloa Igor también puede dar testimonio de la movilidad social ascendente de la mano de Néstor Kirchner. Y ahora publicó un libro para contar su amistad al lado del expresidente.

De origen chileno, Rudy fue en sus comienzos lustrabotas y canillita. Cuando Néstor dio sus primeros pasos en la política en Santa Cruz, lo contrató como chofer. Su jefe sería intendente, gobernador y finalmente presidente.

Rudy hizo carrera a la par: se convirtió en empresarios de medios en Santa Cruz. A tal punto que en el 2008 intentó comprar Telefe. Ni más ni menos.

Sin embargo, en “Mi amigo, el presidente”, Rudy pasó por alto esa historia. Algunos dicen que llegó a ofertar 300 millones de dólares por el canal, pero se quedó con las ganas.

De lo que sí dio detalles, según la revista Noticias, fue de su rol en el velorio: las idas y vueltas entre la vestimenta protocolar y la imágen que querían transmitir a la militancia, que cortó poniéndole al cuerpo de su amigo la camisa que más le gustaba usar.

“La camisa que más le gustaba era una de cuadros rojos; esa es la que él elegiría’. No hubo debate, y así inicié mi tarea de vestirlo. ¿Cómo se hace para vestir el cuerpo del mejor amigo? Es un momento desgarrador, inimaginable. Lágrimas, la responsabilidad de hacerse fuerte y ponerse al frente del triste momento por la mamá de Néstor, sus hermanas, su esposa y sus hijos”, dijo el ex chofer.