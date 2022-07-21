El llamativo encuentro entre Guillermo Moreno y el Coti Nosiglia

Guillermo Moreno publicó un video en el que se lo ve junto al histórico dirigente radical Enrique “Coti” Nosiglia. “La unidad nacional se encuentra desde el nacionalismo de inclusión frente a la globalización neoliberal y socialdemócrata. Mi gratitud por compartir este encuentro con el dirigente nacional de la UCR Enrique “Coty” Nosiglia“, sostuvo Moreno en su cuenta de Twitter.

Según contó el ex secretario de Comercio a La Nación, fue invitado a un almuerzo organizado por vecinos del barrio porteño de Villa Soldati. En ese almuerzo había otros dirigentes radicales.