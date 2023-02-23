El senador Montenegro, imputado por lavado, quiere ser intendente de Santiago del Estero

Anunció que presidirá el PJ de la capital santiagüeña por una lista de unidad.

Pese a las imputaciones en su contra por maniobras de lavado de dinero, el senador Gerardo Montenegro sigue adelante con su carrera política. Ahora trascendió que hubo un acuerdo para que presida el PJ de la capital de Santiago Del Estero. Pero su objetivo final, según pudo saber este sitio, es postularse como intendente de esa ciudad.

El próximo 19 de marzo hay elecciones en el PJ de Santiago del Estero, pero será un trámite porque hubo consenso para llevar una lista de unidad. Esa lista estará encabezada por los senadores nacionales José Emilio Neder y  Gerardo Montenegro.

Neder será el presidente del PJ a nivel provincial y Montenegro se quedará con el PJ de la capital.

Montenegro, aliado del gobernador Gerardo Zamora, informó que el departamento Capital está compuesto por 18 circuitos con un padrón que supera los 74.000 afiliados en condiciones de votar. Habrá una lista de unidad para las autoridades departamentales y en la mayoría de los circuitos hay más de una lista de candidatos.

De qué se lo acusa

Montenegro está siendo investigado desde comienzos de 2021 a raíz de un informe de la Unidad de Información Financiera (UIF), que se transformó en una denuncia de la Procuraduría de Criminalidad Económica y Lavado de Activos (PROCELAC). El senador está acusado de usar cooperativas para cobrar subsidios millonarios y comprar bienes de lujo.

La causa está en manos del juez federal de Santiago del Estero Sebastián Argibay, nombrado durante la presidencia de Mauricio Macri, y la fiscal Cecilia Indiana Garzón.

Aunque ya estaba siendo investigado, en julio de 2022, Montenegro vendió su casa en Miami, registrada a través de una sociedad de su mujer y su hijastro. La operación, según registros públicos de Miami, se concretó en USD 460 mil. Y en 2021, apenas Infobae reveló el escándalo, el senador y su esposa vendieron un lujo departamento en Punta del Este, valuado en más de USD 500 mil.