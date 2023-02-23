Vuelve Duro de Domar, ¿vuelve 678?

Su conductor será el periodista Pablo Duggan. ¿Quiénes lo acompañarán?

El próximo lunes 27 de febrero será el regreso de Duro de Domar, un histórico formato que arrancó en América con otro nombre, pero que ahora desembarcará en C5N.

Su conductor será el periodista Pablo Duggan, uno de los protagonistas del prime time del canal de noticias de Cristóbal López y Fabián de Sousa.

Entre los panelistas aparecerán el abogado todoterreno Carlos Maslatón, el editor de policiales Federico Fahsbender, y la periodista ultra K Cytnhia García.

Y fue justamente García la que adelantó la impronta que tendrá el programa: “DDD fue un programa primo de aquel 678 que se emitía por la TV Pública”.

Queda por ver si, entonces, la vuelta de DDD es indirectamente la vuelta de 678 por el canal que más defiende al kirchnerismo justo en el año en el que se juega a todo o nada.