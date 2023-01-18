En medio de las vacaciones, Zamora mandó a votar un proyecto en su apoyo

La Cámara de Diputados de Santiago del Estero aprobó un proyecto de declaración.

En una sesión extraordinaria que fue convocada la semana pasada por el vicegobernador Carlos Silva Neder, la Camara de Diputados de Santiago del Estero expresó su “más enérgico apoyo y respaldo al gobernador Dr. Gerardo Zamora por su férrea defensa al federalismo y a los intereses de la provincia”.

Durante la sesión extraordinaria, conducida por la presidenta provisional de la Legislatura, Norma Abdala de Matarazzo, los diputados remarcaron: “No daremos un solo paso atrás; vamos a apoyar y respaldar al gobernador Dr. Gerardo Zamora desde éste órgano legislativo e institución de la Democracia, que, en definitiva, es la voz del pueblo santiagueño”.

Zamora se puso al frente de la pelea del Gobierno con la Corte Suprema tras el fallo de la coparticipación. De hecho, fue uno de los gobernadores que más habló del tema en los últimos días. Y luego presentó una denuncia penal a raíz del hackeo al ministro de Seguridad Marcelo D’Alessandro. En esa causa, el juez federal, aliado de Zamora, pidió que se secuestre el teléfono, aunque era incompetente.

El proyecto de declaración aprobado por la Legislatura expresa: “Declarar de interés público y provincial todo lo actuado por el gobernador de la provincia, Dr. Gerardo Zamora en defensa de los preceptos constitucionales referidos al federalismo y, en particular, en defensa de los intereses de nuestra provincia y de los santiagueños, tanto ante la CSJN en la causa s/Acción Declarativa de Inconstitucionalidad iniciada por CABA y la adhesión al Recurso de Revocatoria interpuesto por el Gobierno Nacional, como en la firma junto otros Gobernadores y al presidente de la Nación, Dr. Alberto Fernández del pedido de Juicio Político a los integrantes de la Corte Suprema de Justicia de la Nación, por haber incurrido en forma reiterada en conductas que configuran la causal de mal desempeño en sus funciones prevista en el art. 53 de la Constitución”.