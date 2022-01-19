Florencia Peña destrozó a Flavio Azzaro

El periodista protagonizó un momento cuestionable al aire.

“El problema es que este muchacho tenga un espacio”, lanzó Florencia Peña cuando se trató en su programa la polémica por el episodio que protagonizó Flavio Azzaro.

El conductor de Crónica cayó en una serie de lugares comunes, chistes y comentarios ya fuera de tiempo con una colega cuando venían contando la noticia de una ataque a un bar inclusivo del barrio de Palermo.

“Yo puedo entrar a esos bares por mas que me gusten las chicas”, preguntó a su compañera con una larga sonrisa. No conforme continuó : “A mi me gustan las chicas a vos…”. La compañera surfeó la situación como pudo.

Como remate, Azzaro le pidió que explicara un tatuaje que tiene en el cuerpo y la colega no pudo concluir con la información.

En el programa de Florencia Peña trataron el tema y no ahorraron críticas para el ex panelista de los programas deportivos. “Es una persona que viene teniendo esta modalidad hace tiempo”, agregó una columnista.