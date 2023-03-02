Insólita frase de Alberto Fernández tras la amenaza a Messi: “Hay que hacer por los santafesinos porque son argentinos”

El Presidente habló del hecho en un acto en Salta. Furiosas críticas de la oposición.

La amenaza narco contra Lionel Messi y su familia tras una balacera en el supermercado de la familia de su mujer, generó una cadena de declaraciones insólitas. El Presidente y el ministro de Seguridad se disputaron el primer puesto.

“Hay que hacer algo por los rosarinos y por los santafesinos porque son argentinos”, lanzó ALberto Fernández desde un acto en Salta. Y agregó: “Me comuniqué enseguida con el intendente (Pablo Javkin), hablé enseguida con el jefe de Gabinete. Le dije que algo más habrá que hacer. Estamos haciendo mucho, pero evidentemente algo más habrá que hacer. El problema de la violencia y del crimen organizado es muy serio”.

En tanto, Aníbal Fernández había admitido con total crudeza: “Los narcos han ganado”. El ministro de Seguridad de la Nación señaló que lo de hoy fue “un hecho policial típico” de los que se registran en esa región hace dos décadas”, pero destacó que el gobierno nacional está trabajando con todas sus fuerzas para modificar un escenario demasiado complejo: “Esto tardó 20 años en instalarse, no se va a desinstalar en 20 minutos…”.

El hecho ocurrió esta madrugada, en un supermercado de la cadena Único, que pertenece a la familia de Antonela Roccuzzo. El lugar fue atacado a tiros a las 3:20 sobre la calle Lavalle, en la zona oeste de Rosario. En la puerta del local, el Comando Radioeléctrico de la Policía provincial encontró un mensaje dirigido al capitán de la selección argentina. “Messi, te estamos esperando. Javkin también es narco, no te va a cuidar”, dice el texto escrito con birome.