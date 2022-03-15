La luna de miel permanente de D’Onofrio

Quienes los frecuentan dicen que están muy enamorados, sin lugar a dudas. El ex presidente de River Rodolfo D’Onofrio vive una luna de miel permanente con Zulemita Menem. La diferencia de edad no parece un impedimento. Se muestran en restaurantes y otros lugares públicos pero prefieren evitar los medios de comunicación.

Ella dejó de pensar en una carrera política. Mientras que el estudia la idea de aportar al país desde un lugar de ayuda social.  Sobrelleva el duelo de haber dejado la conducción del club de sus amores, tras una década exitosa.