La ministra de género quedó off side con el caso de la menstruación

Había mostrado solidaridad con una modelo que supuestamente había tenido un percance. Fue todo un engaño para una campaña publicitaria.

El episodio de la menstruación de Jujuy con una mancha en en pantalón blanco que terminó siendo una campaña publicitaria, dejó en ridículo a la ministra de género, Ayelén Mazzina. La funcionaria titueó su solidaridad con la modela, que en realidad había simulado un incidente con una mancha que produjo una “incomodidad” al aire.

Finalmente, la propia Jujuy aclaró que se trató de una acción mayor, un “experimento social” que está realizando en conjunto con una marca de toallitas femeninas, es decir una publicidad encubierta. “Esta iniciativa pretende “Normalizar lo normal” y derribar las barreras y mitos que rodean a la menstruación” señaló Jujuy.

Mazzina escribió en redes : “¡Ningún accidente! Lo que sucedió en ALaBarbarossa es algo que nos pasa a todas las personas que menstruamos 1 vez al mes, durante más 40 años de nuestras vidas. Que no nos dé vergüenza. Dejemos de ocultar la menstruación“.

A la funcionaria la cuestionaron muchos usuarios del pajarito, ya que consideraron que se enganchó en la temática para justificar su sueldo en el estado.

 