Lapegüe estuvo en el casamiento de Jorge Macri

Sergio Lapegüe fue uno de los famosos que estuvo en la pista de baile del casamiento de Jorge Macri y la periodista Belén Ludueña. El casorio , con una fiesta impactante, se realizó en la Rural de Palermo. Hubo tres timpos de invitaciones : la que incluía la ceremonia religiosa y el total de la fiesta (los muy íntimos), una segunda tanda que incluyó a famosos y políticos (VIP ) y una tercaera oleada que llegó despupes de las 2130 ya cuando los bocaditos venían escaseando. Muchos famosos que prefirieron no parecer en la foto, se retiraron unos minutos antes.

Sergio estuvo entre los VIP. Posó con Pampita y su pareja ,  el legislador porteño Roberto García Moritán.

 

 