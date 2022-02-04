Los dueños de C5N acusaron a un asesor estrella de Alberto Fernández de impulsar una fake news

Ricardo Forster aseguró que el canal estaba por cambiar de manos.

“Todas las noches les digo ‘la realidad contra la infodemia y las fake news. En las últimas horas, otra vez las fake news sobre este canal. Otra vez sobre C5N. Tal vez sea ‘fuego amigo’. Hemos sufrido en carne propia la persecución del macrismo así como los dueños de este canal, Cristóbal López y Fabián De Sousa, que incluso pagaron con la cárcel, luego absueltos por la Justicia. Acá no hay cambios de dueños, no a la operación berreta, lo lamento por Ricardo Forster“, abrió anoche su programa Gustavo Sylvestre.

Forster es ni más ni menos que uno de los asesores del presidente Alberto Fernández. Incluso lo asiste a la hora de preparar, por ejemplo, los discursos presidenciales en cada inauguración de sesiones ordinarias del Congreso.

El filósofo aseguró en las últimas horas que “Cristóbal López y Fabián De Sousa, viejos dueños del Grupo Indalo, habrían vendido su capital accionario”. Y, encima, agregó: “Los que lo compraron lo van a poner como parte de Antonio Laje”, en referencia al periodista señalado por maltrato laboral en América.

Con el ministro de Seguridad Aníbal Fernández, el jefe de Estado fue uno de los más defendió a los empresarios. De hecho, mientras ellos estuvieron presos, él asesoró a sus empresas para que siguieran adelante. Por eso, las autoridades del canal, así como de Ámbito Financiero, no dejaron pasar lo que consideraron “fuego amigo” a partir de una “fake news” retomada por Forster aunque éste sea asesor “estrella” del mismísimo presidente de la Nación, de gira por estos días en Rusia, China y Barbados.

Ante semejante impacto político y mediático, el propio Forster, como pudo, debió salir a aclarar la situación y a hacerse cargo del error: “Hola, ‘Gato’, mirá. Te quiero aclarar que lo que dije fue una mala interpretación, evidentemente, de un cruce de información digital, que era antigua, que tenía que ver con otra cosa, con otro momento del Grupo Indalo, y se me cruzaron ahí las informaciones, entonces, dije en condicional: ‘se habría vendido’, pero, evidentemente, no es así. No es así. Fue un error mío. Te habla Ricardo”.

Al cierre, Sylvestre, con una sonrisa triunfal, remató: “Queda aclarado. C5N no se vende ni cambia de línea editorial”.