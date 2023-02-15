Lousteau y Milei se cruzaron en un canal de televisión: insultos y acusaciones

El economista se habría negado a saludar al senador.

La escena ocurrió este lunes en los estudios de LN+. Martín Lousteau salía del estudio luego de participar en el pase entre Eduardo Feinmann y Jonatan Viale. El senador salió embalado de esa entrevista luego del triunfo del candidato radical en la PASO de La Pampa.

Mientras Viale estaba desarrollando su editorial, Lousteau salió del estudio y se cruzó a Milei, que venía como invitado a su programa. Según contó más tarde el conductor, el economista se habría negado a saludar a Lousteau, al que acusa de ser el ideólogo de la 125, en la segunda gestión de Cristina Kirchner. “Se dijeron de todo, hubo insultos para todos lados”, contó Viale.

La tensión no se notó al aire. Milei se sentó en el estudio y contestó las preguntas con la misma vehemencia de siempre.