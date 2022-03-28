Macri ganó uno y perdió otro en el mundial de Bridge

Apasionado del Bridge desde los tiempos en los que no le podía ganar a su papá Franco, Mauricio Macri debutó hoy en el campeonato mundial realizado en Salsomaggiore Terme, Italia.

A la hora de hacer dupla con Pablo Lambardi, el equipo de Macri se impuso a Egipto por 64 a 18 y luego cayó con el anfitrión por 15 a 26.

Luego de la rotación, ya sin Macri, el equipo argentino le ganó a Australia por 54 a 29.

De esta manera, la selección argentina terminó en la cuarta posición, de entre 24.

En la siguiente jornada, deberán medirse a dos de los más flojos, Guadalupe y Bélgica y también a quien encabeza la tabla de posiciones, Estados Unidos.