Macri intentará unir pero habría solo un zoom por la crisis en el PRO

Quiere reivindicar su titulo de líder del espacio y llamar a la reconciliación interna. Larreta duda y Patricia evita quedar tutelada por el ex presidente .

Macri se apuró en presentarse como el facilitador de la paz, en medio de la tormenta politica en el PRO. En realidad , el ex presidente es parte de la trifulca que invade a todo el frente opositor. ¿ Un crisis de crecimiento o de identidad?

Ninguno de los dos precandidatos que asoman en el PRO: Horacio y Patricia, quieren quedar expuestos como conducidos por Mauricio.

NI siquiera Bullrich quién reconoce le liderazgo de Macri, pero está cansada de sus ambigüedades: ¿ Se bajó realmente de la presidencial por un segundo tiempo?

Federico Pinedo quedó titubeante en al aire radial cuando le pidieron detalles de la convocatoria de Macri para curar heridas en una cumbre que se haría en próximo martes. Lo único que puedo adelantar es que nos será presencial no habrá foto, sino a través de una zoom. Todo muy frio ante el fuego que corrió en la semana.

Macri quiso lograr algo de mayor impacto , como un café junto a los dos contrincantes . El marketing de la felicidad esta vez deberá esperar que se calmen las aguas.

 

 