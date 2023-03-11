Mario Markic a pura emoción en su último Telenoche

El periodista irá de precandidato a gobernador en Santa Cruz para Juntos. “Ya comienzo a extrañar el periodismo”, dijo.

Desde que lo enfocaron para despedirlo, el histórico artesano de las crónicas del país, se quebró. Es que Mario Markic va como dice en el camino de su últimos desafío. Decidió meterse en política para cambiar las cosas en su provincia , Santa Cruz.

Como a otros que el canal tuvo que despedir, hubo un informe muy emotivo sobre la brillante carrera del “maestro” que ademas alegraba la redacción.