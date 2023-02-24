Mario Pergolini vuelve a la TV pero detrás de cámara

Desembarca en canal 9 con un proyecto sobre tecnologías integradas

Después de varios meses de desarrollo creativo, Mario Pergolini finalmente buscará impactar en la renovada programación de Canal 9 a partir de la primera semana de marzo.

Jorge Tartaglione conducirá Médico de familia, de lunes a viernes desde las 16, en donde abordará de una manera novedosa las cinco noticias del día sobre la salud.

Pergolini, a cargo de GO Lab, las nuevas tecnologías integradas del Grupo Octubre de Víctor Santa María, será el responsable de la realidad virtual que desplegará el programa.

Retirado hace rato de la pantalla chica, Mario regresará a la televisión, aunque detrás de cámara, para combinar su histórica pasión con su nueva visión de los medios.

“Yo voy a poder entrar y meterme en tu corazón, mostrártelo y decir cómo es o cómo te afecta”, adelantó Tartaglione sobre el impacto del novedoso proyecto en manos de Pergolini.