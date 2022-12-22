Messi le mandó un audio a Andy y lloraron todos

Mientras descansa en Rosario, Leo Messi se tomó dos minutos para mandarle un audio a Andy Kusnetzoff y al escritor Hernán Casciari que escribió un artículo por el campeonato del Mundo.

Messi contó que le se había emocionado al escuchar que Andy había superado un problema de salud. También dijo que lloró con el artículo de Casciari, Mientras lo escuchaban al aire, los dos protagonistas también se emocionaban.