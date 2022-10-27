“Milei es Juntos por el Cambio pero con más pelotas”

El periodista Carlos Eguía renunció a Juntos por el Cambio ante la resistencia del PRO y los radicales.

El periodista Carlos Eguía, un aliado de Elisa Carrió en la provincia de Neuquén, abandonó Juntos por el Cambio y se fue con Javier Milei.

En una entrevista con Eduardo Feinmann por Radio Mitre, sostuvo que su salida de JxC se debió a las internas y a la falta de apoyo para ser candidato a gobernador. Sobre su incorporación a Libertad Avanza y su alianza con Milei dijo: “Milei es Juntos por el Cambio pero con más pelotas”.

Y agregó: “En el PRO y la UCR de Neuquén para mover algo tienen que pedir permiso a CABA, me tiene podrido”.

Eguia había sido candidato a legislador por la Coalición Cívica pero no le fue muy bien y ahora era resistido por el PRO y por los radicales.