Morales y una foto con el Embajador de EEUU

El gobernador de Jujuy se entrevistó con el embajador norteamericano, Marc R. Stanley. Morales le dejó muy buena impresión al diplomático sobre las energías renovables en la provincia y lo intivó a que las empresas norteamericanas inviertan. El litio es una inversión muy apreciable en el planeta. China también está atenta.