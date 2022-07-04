“No podes anunciar un ministro de Economía por Twitter”

Jorge Lanata cuestionó el anuncio de la nueva ministra de Economía Silvina Batakis a través de Twitter.

“No podes anunciar un ministro de Economía por Twitter. Tiene que haber alguien leyendo un papel, una conferencia de prensa, la suspendieron por cuatro tipos que había con cacerolas en Olivos”, dijo Lanata en el pase con Eduardo Feinmann.