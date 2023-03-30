Pagni explicó por qué tardó tanto tiempo en sacar su primer libro

Carlos Pagni lleva más de tres décadas en el periodismo pero recién ahora decidió publicar su primer libro. Se llama “El Nudo” y desarrolla la política en la provincia de Buenos Aires. ¿Por qué ahora? “Un grupo de amigos me venía insistiendo, se iba a llamar “Siete Nudos”. Uno de los nudos era el Conurbano, empecé a escribir y no paré más”, contó en una entrevista con Tenembaum y Sietecase en Radios Con Vos.