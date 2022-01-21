Parodi ya tiene reemplazante en América TV

Se trata de Fernanda Merdeni, que trabaja en el canal hace 14 años.

Luego de una danza de nombres interminable, el lugar de Liliana Parodi en América TV quedará a cargo de Fernanda Merdeni, quien ya lleva más de 14 años en el canal. Será la Gerente de Producción.

Merderni es de Rosario. Su ingreso a América fue de la mano de Valeria Schapira, también rosarina. “La conocí en De 12 a 14. Fue una de las primeras personas que me abrió la puerta al mundo de la producción general, porque ella hacía un programa de entrevistas en el año 2006 y me convocó para que yo sea su productora general en el Canal 4 de CableHogar”, contó en una entrevista reciente.

En tanto, Verónica Cerban será subgerente de Producción y se sumará José Núñez (Productor general y director de contenidos de Jotax Producciones) como Consultor Artístico.