Por la mayor conectividad, se consolida la recuperación del turismo receptivo

De acuerdo a los últimos reportes oficiales, cerca de dos millones de visitantes del extranjero ingresaron al país entre el 1 de enero y el 31 de mayo, lo que generó ingresos superiores a los USD 1220 millones. De esa cifra, 1.117.368 fueron turistas; es decir que pasaron por lo menos una noche en la Argentina.

Se trata de una tendencia en aumento: mientras en enero el ingreso de turistas representaba sólo el 20% en comparación con la prepandemia, en mayo esa cifra ya alcanzaba el 61%. La recuperación del turismo receptivo registró en mayo una mejora del 17% con respecto al mes anterior y el ingreso de USD 283,4 millones, lo que representó una recuperación del 89,7% con respecto a 2019.

En cuanto al origen de quienes visitan Argentina, Brasil sigue siendo el mercado líder: representó más del 20% del ingreso de turistas extranjeros. Uruguay (13,8%) y los Estados Unidos (10%) completan los tres primeros lugares del ranking de arribos en lo que va de 2022.

“Estamos recuperando el turismo receptivo a un muy buen ritmo y esperamos recibir a un millón de turistas en la temporada de invierno. El principal foco está en los países limítrofes, pero también tenemos una gran demanda de los Estados Unidos”, aseguró el ministro de Turismo y Deportes de la Nación, Matías Lammens, al presentar la estrategia del Gobierno Nacional para la temporada de invierno 2022.

“Con PreViaje consolidamos una fuerte recuperación del turismo interno y ahora nuestra gran apuesta es potenciar el turismo receptivo, que es un gran generador de divisas y de empleo a lo largo y ancho de nuestro territorio. Como lo venimos sosteniendo, el turismo se transformó en un motor clave de la recuperación económica”, agregó Lammens durante el encuentro, acompañado por el ministro Wado de Pedro, el embajador Daniel Scioli y el presidente de Aerolíneas Argentinas, Pablo Ceriani.

La promoción internacional de los destinos argentinos, con el foco en el producto nieve, y la recuperación de la conectividad, liderada por las nuevas rutas de la aerolínea de bandera, son las principales causas de la reactivación. También se destacan el regreso de Emirates y Air Canada; el retorno de rutas de ITA y Turkish; el incremento de frecuencia de LATAM, American Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Level, Iberia y Air Europa; y el anuncio del inicio de operaciones de Viva Air.