Radicales adelantan estrategia electoral y preparan Convención partidaria

Será el primer evento de unos tantos preparados para imprimir un nuevo protagonismo a la UCR. Gerardo Morales pica en punta.

Los radicales comienzan a creerse que es posible tener revancha del 83. Desde entonces, con el patriarca de la democracia Raúl Alfonsīn que voyan como soportes de otros protagonismos, Es cierto que el de De la Rúa fue un gobierno de alianza comandado por radicales , pero ese prefieren mantenerlo para un evaluación terapéutica.

Ahora, saben que tiene las mismas posibilidades que el Pro para pegar el salto cualitativo en el 2023. Están convencidos que habrá que ir a una Paso . Como mejor posicionado aparece el titular del partido y gobernador jujeño, Gerardo Morales. Hay otros como Facundo Manes que piensa estar predestinado para llegar a presidir el país. Tampoco se descarta que el presente lo llama a Lousteau, aunque este parece atado a un acuerdo con Larreta en la ciudad. A todos ellos , mas menos, les esta faltando un predicamento de imagen a nivel nacional.

La reaparición del Coti Nosiglia llamó poderosamente la atención dentro y fuera del partido. El último gran operador de la política nacional, venia como en retirada. Sus declaraciones representaron quizás la mayor autocrítica de un dirigente del 83 en adelante contando el fracaso de los representares del pueblo con el aspecto social, pero aparte dejó en claro que muchos radicales quieren ver afuera del escenario electoral a Macri. Quizás ese sea un techo aspiracional para el coqueteo que hace el líder del Pro en tener un segundo tiempo.

Un nombre suena como prenda de unidad y es el ex presiente de la Cámara de Diputados, Rafael Pascual. El veterano dirigente de Parque Patricios hace tiempo que insiste en que la UCR debe tomar el timón de Cambiemos,

Todas estas hilachas se comenzaran a discutir y planificar con un partido que se puso en movimiento, primero organizando la Convención Nacional, seguramente a realizarse a mediados de abril. En ese sentido, los potenciales candidatos a presidente quieren poner un titular al frente de la Convención.

La discusión no solo pasa por el 2023 sino a la vez como hace oposición sin romper canales de dialogo institucionales básicos. La UCR marco una clara diferencia el día en que decidió no levantarse del recinto mientras inauguraba el periodo ordinario de sesiones el presidente de la Nación.  También estuvieron algunos de ellos, muy activos en encontrar un acuerdo con el gobierno para evitar el default.

Hay otro insumo que arrastra continuas postergaciones entre las mesas de cruces entre radicales, Querrán volver a ser una opción socialdemócrata o la derechización de la sociedad los acotara a un estilo pragmático

